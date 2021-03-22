The city of Coos Bay is considering possible technical changes to its Urban Renewal Areas in support of two key city projects.
The city’s Urban Renewal Agency, made up of the city council and mayor, gave City Manager Rodger Craddock the go-ahead to work with a consultant to move forward with several plan amendments to the policies which govern how the agency works.
In the city’s Empire renewal area, the changes would be meant primarily to bolster a key city project: The construction of a new library on a parcel of land at John Topits Park.
“While a lot of progress has been made in Empire, there’s still far more that needs to be done,” Craddock said during a meeting Tuesday night. “We believe it might be wise to consider increasing your maximum indebtedness, but we also believe it would be wise to expand the plan area to include that acreage of John Topits Park which could be where the new site of the library and other amenities which could include a sports park and other things."
While the parcel is just outside of the renewal area, city leaders want to change the boundaries to bring it inside the renewal area, and want to increase the area’s maximum indebtedness (or how much it’s allowed to spend on projects). That’ll allow the city to use urban renewal money to help fund the project.
“Doing so would allow us to include that with the plan to maybe help defray costs to the voters by taking on necessary preparations for land development and for any roads or utilities in there,” Craddock said.
Those funds are designated for projects aimed at development, rehabilitation and growth of blighted areas. Funding comes from property taxes — though the agency doesn’t increase property taxes, it receives the revenue resulting from property value increases that would have gone to other taxing districts.
Since the urban renewal agency’s revenue comes from tax dollars that would have gone to other agencies — like the Coos Bay School District, library district, county, community college, port, educational service district, airport and 4H — it needs to get the support of some of those agencies to make the changes.
Fortunately for the urban renewal agency, Craddock said that support shouldn’t be too hard to get: Since the city itself is the body that would be most impacted by the changes, it’s got the most say in whether the change goes through. A thumbs-up from the school district and one or two other agencies would confirm the change, according to a city consultant.
On the other side of town, city staff are planning another minor plan change, which would open the door for the city to spend urban renewal funds on improvements for the community campground proposed at the south end of Second Street.
“Upon our discussion with our consultant, she revealed we actually could do a minor plan amendment for the downtown (area) to add the urban camping to your plan, which would allow us to lawfully use funds to fund that infrastructure cost,” Craddock said.
That change is less complicated than the changes ones proposed to the Empire plan.
Craddock said the city’s estimated the work for the campground — including fencing, wind screening and electricity — could run around $40,000, more than double what the city previously estimated.
The cost for the city’s consultant to make the URA plan changes runs about $35,000, according to planning documents.
URA approves funds for sewer fix
Also on Tuesday, the URA approved just under $100,000 in funds to reimburse a private developer for fixes to a city sewer line.
Adam Rutherford, developing the Wasson Street Townhomes just behind the Empire fire station, requested the funds from the agency, saying the line would be in poor condition when he tried to connect the nine, three-bedroom units currently in development.
The cost was unexpected until crews inspected the line, and are higher than anticipated due to market conditions which have increased the cost of development projects across the country
Craddock said the city would likely have to replace the line at some point in the future anyway, and that Rutherford would be realigning the line to improve access at the city’s request.
“The reimbursement to him is cheaper than it would have cost us to go out and hire someone to do it,” Craddock said.
Rutherford said the units, which broke ground last year on land granted to the developer by the URA, should be complete this summer. The units are intended to be “workforce” housing, meaning the goal is that they’ll rent at the low end of market rates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In