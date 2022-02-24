The future of the Coos Bay Public Library is now in the hands of the voters.
With a unanimous vote last week, the Coos Bay City Council agreed to ask voters to support a $20 million bond to build a new library at John Topits Park. If approved, the bond will add 45 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to property tax bills for the first four years, with an additional 50 cents being added after for the fourth year.
At the same time, the additional tax bill will be added, a bond issue that paid for construction of the new fire department will be paid off, limiting the impact on taxpayers.
Mayor Joe Bennetti was unable to attend the meeting last week, but he sent a message in favor of the bond.
“He fully supports putting this before the voters and asking for their decision to either fund or not fund the construction of the needed new library,” City Manager Rodger Craddock said.
The council members voiced strong support for the new library, which would also include a new 9-1-1 dispatch center for the police department, which was also fully supported by staff.
“For me, it’s not if, but when,” Councilor Lucinda DiNovo said. “When there is the big earthquake, the fact we have 9-1-1 dispatch with the library makes a lot of sense. I think libraries are community gathering places, and we can bring people together there. I’m fully supportive of this bond.”
DiNovo said the library is vital to Coos Bay, pointing out 300,000 visitors a year come to the library.
“We’re only talking about 97 cents per thousand,” DiNovo said. “This is a library where if we don’t fix it, it will close. I know it’s a big expense, but it’s so vital and so important to this community. This library is so incredibly vital to this community and combining the 9-1-1 dispatch to it makes that much more sense”
Councilor Stephanie Kilmer said she is happy with the plans and hopes it will receive voter support.
“I think it takes our park to the next level,” Kilmer said. “Seeing what they doing, the plans and how that can expand the programs at the library and what it does for Empire. Empire is probably one of the better locations. I know it’s disappointing it can’t be in downtown. An exhaustive search was done. I think it will be a great thing for our community, not just Empire, but our entire community.”
Councilor Carmen Matthews echoed many of the same sentiments.
“I think if the community will follow us on the path we’ve been on about the siting and the location in the park and what we’re trying to achieve, I think you will find some excitement about the future of the library and Empire as well,” he said. “If anyone wants to wander around the library site, I would be happy to do so. I think it’s really going to be an exciting addition to our community.”
Councilor Rob Miles also said he supports the bond issue, pointing out the library had more than 5,000 people use its services in January.
“It’s no secret I support this,” Miles said. “It’s more than a library. It’s a community building that does a lot of things. I think it’s a real asset to our community and I do not want to be the council that sees the library close. I fully support this. All this does is send this out to the voters. The voters will decide whether the library is built.”
After the council vote, the bond issue will be placed before voters in the May election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In