A planned temporary shelter program is getting a big lift.
Oregon Coast Community Action announced last week its donation of shelters and operating funds for the planned community campground in Coos Bay, as well as shelters at Harmony United Methodist Church and a to-be-determined location in Curry County.
“There are no words to describe the level of excitement,” said Tara Johnson, the executive director of the Devereux Center, which is spearheading the campground project. “It’s significant and totally life changing for our clients.”
The center has been moving the project forward for several months, and has secured a grant for a year’s worth of funding for the campground.
Based on a program in Medford, the campground aims to provide a place to go for those experiencing homelessness in the community. Johnson has made clear the site isn’t a permanent place for residents to live, but will offer a place to get back on their feet before moving on.
The campground’s key component will be include client meetings with a case manager, who’s been the center’s case manager for several years.
“I fully trust that the case management that we’ve been providing ... that quality of case management is going to (continue) moving forward,” Johnson said.
Originally, the Devereux Center had planned to set up tents to house the campground’s residents. But with the funding from ORCCA, the plan is now to have about 20 hard-walled shelters.
The shelters have been used in cities across the country for temporary and transitional housing, and offer 64 square feet of space, security and heat for residents.
“It has a locking door, and you don’t have to worry about torrential downpours, which are a thing here,” Johnson said.
The shelters are to be built by a Washington-based company called Pallet, which designed the structures specifically to address homelessness.
The company says its shelters are effective because they’re designed and built by people with lived experience with homelessness, saying on the company’s website the shelters were created to “rapidly shelter people in the USA at the scale that is needed — treating homelessness like the emergency that it is.”
The company’s shelters have popped up in dozens of cities across the country, including Medford, Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles and several in Texas, with more planned in the eastern U.S.
Earlier this year, Coos Bay city officials approved a location for the site, on the gravel end of South Second Street, and committed to funding improvements to the site, like fencing and electric access.
Johnson said the Devereux Center hopes to have the campground’s shelters up and running by the end of May. The center, which will screen clients for admission to the campground, already has some lined up to move in, Johnson said.
“It’s restoring peoples’ dignity,” Johnson said. “If you have no dignity, then it’s very, very difficult to move forward in life.”
Beyond the shelters, ORCCA’s contribution will fund the first year of the program, with a state grant set to fill in the second year.
“We really, really, really want this project to work,” Johnson said. “We want the community to see that this will help people with a hand up, not a hand out.”
The other shelters ORCCA committed to donate will go to Harmony United Methodist Church, where the city’s only formal camp for unhoused residents largely shut down in the fall, and to a yet-unknown location in Curry County.
