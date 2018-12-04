LAKESIDE — Nearing a week since a train on the Coos Bay rail line derailed between Lakeside and Reedsport, the International Port of Coos Bay has still not reported the cause of the incident.
After the event, the Port did issue a statement that called the derailment a "service interruption." The release said that more information was to follow, but follow-up information has not been released.
The interruption allegedly did not result in any injuries or environmental damages. As no additional information has been released, it is uncertain as to when service will be restored.