Three North Bend police officers received the “I Caught You Caring” award from the city after they took it upon themselves to insure an 11-year-old had a birthday celebration. Officers Shane Dunning, Brett Stark and Patrick Kinney hosted the impromptu birthday party after the child’s parents fell victim to a thief who robbed their car of some cash. The “I Caught You Caring” program acknowledges city of North Bend employees who go out of their way to make a personal connection with the people they are hired to serve.
