Buffy is 9 years old, recently had a dental, blood work, negative for felv/fiv and is a handsome neutered boy who needs an indoor only home of his own with other cats but not dogs. He is super friendly and loving.
Tinkerbell is a 2 year old spayed female grey girl with beautiful big yellow expressive eyes. She is very sweet and loving and would love to have her very own indoor only furrever family and home
There is also venus, a mom cat with 10 day old kittens, who needs a foster home.
The Cat House is open for adoptions on site from 8 to 10 a.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. Call Ramona at 541-260-5303 if you need a different time slot. The cats can also be seen on Kohl's Kitty Kare Facebook page and kohlscats.info/about-us/
All of these wonderful babies need time to get used to new surroundings when they are adopted. Patience will be the best thing they can be given, patience to settle in and get used to new surroundings before cozying up to their new human companion.
Call the Cat House to set up a meeting at 541-294-3876 or 541-260-5303.
