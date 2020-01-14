COOS BAY — The local charter of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Our Lady of the Sea, Court #2405, will be offering two scholarships this year, both in the amount of $2,000.
This scholarship is for a women that is 25 years of age or older, who wishes to continue their education. Applicants must be a resident of the Oregon South Coast, from Florence to Brookings. There is no restriction of race or religion. Applications must be post marked by April 15, 2020 and will be voted on by the scholarship committee and the winner will be notified and presented their award at the annual tea on May 9, 2020.
Applications are available at the Coos Bay and North Bend libraries, Southwestern College Library, Holy Redeemer Catholic Church and St, Monica's Catholic Church. Return applications to: CDA Scholarship Committee, 68248 North Bay Road, North Bend, Oregon 97459. For additional information or questions, contact Sue Kulick at 541-297-0552