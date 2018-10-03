COOS COUNTY -- Coos County Sheriff’s office is currently looking for 78-year-old Richard Ellerby, who went missing Tuesday afternoon.
Around 3:30 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an elderly man with a reported history of dementia and cancer, having been missing from his home in the West Catching area of Coos County.
Ellerby was last seen at his residence around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 2. A jogger in the area reported seeing him near his home around 9:30 a.m. with a notepad in his hand.
He was last seen wearing a black Nike top with a bright green three-quarter zipper, black trousers and gray loafers.
The Sheriff’s Office began searching the area after Ellerby was reported missing, and within an hour had the Coos County Search and Rescue unit developing search plans.
A patrol boat with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office launched to search the Catching Slough waterway by 5:13 p.m. This search did not turn up any evidence on Ellerby. By 7:04 p.m. a SAR K9 team was deployed. Searches continued until darkness fell, but no evidence of his location was found.
Today, the search continues for Ellerby.
The all-volunteer Search and Rescue Unit is composed of ground searchers and search tracking K9 teams. The U.S. Coast Guard has also been providing support with helicopter searches.
