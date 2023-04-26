Cassie Stone

Cassie Stone promoted to Communications Supervisor

 The Coos County Sheriff's Office

On April 1st, 2023, Communications Specialist Cassie Stone was promoted to Communications Supervisor, filling one of the two open supervisor positions.

On April 24th, 2023, Coos County Sheriff Gabe Fabrizio recognized Supervisor Stone in a special ceremony and conveyed special trust and confidence in the competence and motivation of Communications Specialist Cassie Stone, thus officially recognizing her promotion to Communications Supervisor.

