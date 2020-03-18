COOS BAY -- In response to recent state and federal Coquille Tribal Council and the Confederated Tribes of Coos Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians Tribal council will be closing down the Mill Casino-Hotel & RV Park, and the Three Rivers Casinos respectively.
Mill Casino-Hotel
The Mill Casino-Hotel & RV Park will be closed for seven day effective March 18 at midnight. After the seven days, the Coquille Tribal Council will review the prevailing situation and reevaluate the status of the facility, according to a press release from the casino.

The Coquille Tribe said it did not make the decision lightly, and consulted with all of its community partners before making the decision to close.
Three Rivers Casino
The Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians of Oregon Tribal Council directed the casino management to begin implementing plans to temporarily suspend all operations at the Three Rivers Casino Resort in Florence and Coos Bay.
“These are very uncertain times and tough decisions have to be made to ensure the health and safety of our tribal members, team members and guests,” said Doc Slyter Tribal Chairman. “Both Three Rivers Casinos are proud community members and are doing their part to help contain this virus and ensure everyone’s safety.”
As of 5 p.m. on March 18, all gaming, hotel and restaurant activities were ceased for a duration of two weeks. The Tribe has plans to reopen the casino April 1.
The Tribe will provide emergency paid leave and beneﬁts for casino resort employees during this temporary closure, and will continue to monitor the situation nationally and locally, Slyter said. Updates on casino operations will be posted on the casino’s website, threeriverscasino.com, as new information becomes available.
