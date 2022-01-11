Omicron has arrived in Coos County, and the number of COVID infections shows the stark reality of the new, highly-contagious variant.
Dr. Eric Gleason, assistant director of Coos Health and Wellness, said the first confirmed Omicron can was revealed Wednesday, but the number of infections began rising a few days earlier.
On Thursday, 219 new COVID cases were confirmed, bringing the active case count to 594. A week earlier, there were less than 300 active cases in Coos County.
As of Thursday, there were 11 COVID patients in the hospital. The last report from Bay Area Hospital a few days earlier showed 12 people in the hospital with COVID, eight unvaccinated and four fully vaccinated. Three were in ICU, two unvaccinated and one fully vaccinated. Of those in the hospital, one was between 30 and 39 years old, four were between 50 and 59 and four were between 70 and 79.
“We have officially been notified Omicron is in Coos County,” Gleason said. “I don’t have any doubt that it’s here. That’s the reason the numbers are this high in the last two days.”
Gleason explained the new variant is highly infectious, with most studies showing it twice as infectious as the common flu. He said Omicron has show it spreads quickly, infecting both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. As with previous variants, those who have not been vaccinated remain at greater risk for hospitalization and death with Omicron. Overall, though, the new variant has milder symptoms, with many people experiencing only cold-like symptoms.
With Omicron spreading rapidly in Oregon - the state has gone from less than 1,000 new cases a day to more than 7,000 in just two weeks - the Oregon Department of Education recently sent an advisory to school districts, urging districts to curtail or eliminate extracurricular activities such as sporting events.
Gleason said he has seen the advisory, but said each district would have to decide how it wanted to move forward.
“Ultimately, we’re going to be here to support the school districts,” Gleason said. “It’s a recommendation at this point. We’ll hear more from OHA in the coming days. Those athletes go back to the classroom, and when we have classroom spread, ODE could step in.”
Gleason said with the rise there has been some stories of clinics and pharmacies running out of vaccines and COVID tests. He said the county receives vaccines based on how much has been used recently, so any surge will limit the system. But, he said, there are tests and vaccines available. He said the best way to find either is to go to cooshealthandwellness.org, where appointments can be made.
“We have a number of clinics that are available,” he said. “They’re out there. We just need to know where to find them.”
OHA recently started a drive-through clinic as Pony Village Mall, with vaccines available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Most pharmacies and clinics are also receiving new doses of the vaccine.
Gleason said with Omicron spreading, it is time to forget politics, forget vaccine stands and come together as a community.
“We need to be understanding as a community,” he said. “Omicron doesn’t care about your vaccine status. If you’ve been lucky enough to wave off the vaccine and masks and you haven’t got it, the odds are you’re going to get it. If you’re vaccinated and you get a breakthrough case, it’s going to happen.This will help you get through it. We have to get through this together.”
Becky Fairhurst, an RN and COVID lead for Coos Health and Wellness, said the infectious period for COVID is generally two days prior to any symptoms and two to three days after. She said to protect the community, anyone who gets COVID needs to be honest with those they’ve been around in the previous two or three days.
“It’s before we’re sick and we’re showing it,” Fairhurst said. “Even though we test positive, we have to look back a few days. It’s two days prior and two to three days after that we’re worried about.”
Gleason said with the increase in at-home COVID tests, people who test positive should strongly consider calling Coos Health and Wellness. But even if they don’t, he said it is even more important they let those they have been around know about the positive test.
On top of that, with the milder symptoms from Omicron, Gleason said if you show signs of any sickness, stay home.
“We need to take any symptom seriously,” he said. “If you’re getting a cough or a runny nose, stay home. You could take it to your grandma, you could take it to your aunt and uncle.”
The best ways to avoid getting Omicron remain the same steps that have been outlined for close to two years - wear a mask, wash hands frequently, social distance and, if you haven’t, get vaccinated.
“The guidelines for Omicron are no different than any other variant,” Fairhurst said. “It’s more contagious, and we’re going to see more cases.”
Gleason said he understands people are tired of the wearing masks and other steps, but they are the best step to getting through this safely.
“We’ve got to be mindful of these preventative measures because of how contagious this is,” he said. “We have to be mindful of others. It’s going to be really interesting to see how it goes.”
