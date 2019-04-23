COOS COUNTY — The Coos Bay Fire Department and Coos County Emergency Management are offering training to learn more about the Cascadia Subduction Zone and how to be better prepared in the event of an earthquake or tsunami.
The training will be presented at the Coos Bay Fire Department located at 450 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, on May 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“The class will give an overview of the science of Cascadia and explain how the subduction zone works and the past history of great earthquakes in the Pacific Northwest,” said a press release from the Coos Bay Fire Department. “Discussion will include a section on earthquake magnitude and anticipated shaking. Also covered will be tsunami inundation, heights expected, evacuation, time between earthquake and tsunami, as well as other survival tips. Time will be provided for questions and discussion.”
Presenting is Coos County Emergency Manager Michael Murphy who has been associated with the fire service for over 40 years and worked in emergency management since 2009.