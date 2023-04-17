CASA grant
Contributed photo

CASA of Coos and Curry Counties recently received a $1,000 grant for community services from the city of North Bend Revenue Sharing Community Grant Program.

The program is administered by Oregon Coast Community Action. CASA’s mission is to recruit, train, and supervise volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children.

