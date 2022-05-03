Retired logger Chase Carlson, 63, of Coquille hopes to topple incumbent county commissioner Melissa Cribbins. He told The World he decided to enter the race to positively contribute to the community and push local government to pursue more realistic projects.
“They just set their sights on these great, big, grandiose ideas. And it always falls apart in their face,” Carlson said in an interview earlier this month.
Carlson, a registered Republican who is married and has two grown children, faces a third candidate in the race, Rod Taylor.
He attended Coquille high school through grade 10, and started logging at the age of 15. His lifelong career took him up and down the west coast from California to Alaska. After years of hard work, he became the president of James Forest Products.
One of the things Carlson appreciated about his logging career was the ability to make a living wage that allowed him to donate money to worthy causes. Carlson, who describes himself as a “middle-class representative,” would like to bring a diverse range of well-paying jobs to the county.
He told The World he’s had a lifelong interest in politics, which began years ago when an explosion damaged the courthouse.
He recalls a project that followed in which the county built a parking lot but only gained twenty parking spaces when the work was over.
A new jail followed on the same site, one Carlson said was too large to utilize fully.
“They’ve just done some foolish things,” he said, referring to past county governments.
He says he sees repeated patterns in the county’s attempts to generate revenue and create jobs.
He points to Oregon Resources Corp.’s failed chromite mine and to the nixed plans for a liquefied natural gas pacific connector pipeline and Coos Bay liquefication plant.
“You can only build up the hopes of a bunch of people a few times before you crush their hope and they don’t support you. And that’s what I’ve seen happen here,” Carlson said.
Carlson said his experience as a laborer in the logging industry gives him a good sense of workers’ needs, and he said he’s able to work with diverse groups of people and make compromises in the face of disagreements.
Among Cribbins’ arguments for why she should keep her seat is her 10-year history of working well alongside the other commissioners and that a change in office-holder could disrupt the efficiency with which work gets done.
Carlson said he thinks that’s actually an example of why a change is in order.
“They’re career politicians. What else would they say? They want to keep their job and all the comforts of government,” Carlson said.
His ideas for expanding opportunities for residents include paying fair wages for jail staff - needed, he says, to attract law enforcement personnel and thus help the county combat crime, bringing small-scale sawmills together in a type of cooperative environment that would give small timber businesses a chance to succeed with lower investment, more fulling developing the Johnson Mill Pond recreation site in Coquille, and bringing industry to the port by building a plant to manufacture batteries for battery operated ships.
“I think I think my ideas are fresh and better than most anything that they’ve come up with,” Carlson said, referring to the current commissioners and opponents, Cribbins and Taylor.
