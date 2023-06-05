Kilo of suspected carfentanil
Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT)

On May 30, 2023, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) seized a kilo (2.2 pounds) of suspected Carfentanil being trafficked into Douglas County.  

41 year old Alma Adriana Fuentes of Live Oak, California, was contacted during the course of a traffic stop on Interstate-5 near Sutherlin. During the traffic stop, an Oregon State Police canine was applied to Fuentes’ vehicle and positively alerted to the presence of controlled substances.  

Fentanyl vs Carfentanil
0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite month of the summer season?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments