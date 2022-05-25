The Coquille Police Department will soon host the Gay 90’s Car Show.
The car show will take place on June 4.
Registration will take place from 8-10 a.m., with show hours being 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
The community is invited to join in for the Coquille Gay 90’s Event, where there will be vendors and lots of things going on.
If you would like to pre-register for the car show you can do so with a pre-registration fee of $15 to the Coquille Police Department by May 27. You can also register the day of the event for a fee of $20 per car.
The first 100 participants will receive a free dash plaque. There will be first and second place class awards for the following classes.
• Pre 30’s
• 30’s
• 40’s
• 50’s
• 60’s
• 70’s
• Corvette
• Tuners
• Modern American Muscle Cars
Contact Coquille Police Department at 541-396-2114 or 851 N. Central Blvd. in Coquille for registration forms or information.
