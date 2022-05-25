Coquille hosts annual Gay 90's Festival

JUNE 2, 2017 — Attendees walk around downtown Coquille for the annual Gay 90's Festival on Saturday.

 Bethany Baker Photos, The World

The Coquille Police Department will soon host the Gay 90’s Car Show. 

The car show will take place on June 4. 

Registration will take place from 8-10 a.m., with show hours being 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

The community is invited to join in for the Coquille Gay 90’s Event, where there will be vendors and lots of things going on. 

If you would like to pre-register for the car show you can do so with a pre-registration fee of $15 to the Coquille Police Department by May 27. You can also register the day of the event for a fee of $20 per car. 

The first 100 participants will receive a free dash plaque. There will be first and second place class awards for the following classes. 

• Pre 30’s

• 30’s 

• 40’s 

• 50’s 

• 60’s 

• 70’s 

• Corvette

• Tuners

• Modern American Muscle Cars

Contact Coquille Police Department at 541-396-2114 or 851 N. Central Blvd. in Coquille for registration forms or information. 

