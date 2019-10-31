COOS BAY — The Coos County Car Seat Coalition will be offering free car seat inspections and education to parents and caregivers from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Coos Bay Fire Department located at 450 Elrod Ave.
The coalition is made up of firefighters, police officers, ODOT employees, hospital staff and others. This highly trained group will help to ensure that car seats are properly installed and appropriate for your child.
The coalition does not have free car seats to provide to the public. People must bring their own vehicle, child and car seat to one of the clinics to ensure proper installation. The coalition is able to provide under very specific circumstances reduced cost car seats.
Those who have questions about their car seat can plan on joining the coalition at the next car seat clinic.