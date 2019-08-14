COOS BAY — Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Coos Bay where one of the vehicles involved struck the garage of a home in the 600 block of South 11th Street.
According to the North Bend Police Department, the garage was unoccupied and there were no reported injuries to any of the occupants of the vehicles.
The crash had occurred when a vehicle was attempting to make a turn into the driveway and was struck by another vehicle that was behind them travelling in the same direction, said North Bend officer Jason Griggs in an email.
The vehicle then collided into the garage also hitting a concrete barrier wall nearby. The car was towed away due to significant damage.
The North Bend Police Department assisted Coos Bay police by taking the crash report.