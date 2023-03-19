The Cape Blanco Lighthouse will open on May 1 2023 this year instead of its traditional opening day of April 1.
This decision was reached by the board members of the Cape Blanco Heritage Society (CBHS) due to problems related to the short road from the lighthouse gate to the lighthouse.
This road has experienced considerable damage over time and the seasonal rains and unusual snowfall of this Winter has taken additional toll on the road. The damage has led to the closure of the road to all vehicles, including visitors, staff and volunteers.
In light of this hardship, Oregon State Parks has made a decision not to provide docents for lighthouse tours this season. Despite this turn of events, the Lighthouse Greeting Center Gift Shop will be open and staffed by Cape Blanco Heritage Society volunteers beginning on May 1 2023.
CBHS also plans to offer lighthouse tours on a limited schedule based on the availability of volunteer staff.
Please watch our website (www.capeblancoheritagesociety.com) and our Facebook page for more information on tours at the Cape Blanco Lighthouse this summer.
In addition to the Lighthouse opening, the historic Hughes House and the Port Orford Lifeboat Station Museum will open on May 1 as well. The days of operation for these sites will continue to be Wednesday — Monday, 10AM to 3:30PM (with Tuesdays reserved for cleaning and maintenance).
Please call 541-332-0521 for more information or if you are interested in volunteering at one of the three sites this season (May through October).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In