Cape Blanco Lighthouse

The Cape Blanco Lighthouse

 Photo by Geneva Miller

The Cape Blanco Lighthouse will open on May 1 2023 this year instead of its traditional opening day of April 1.

This decision was reached by the board members of the Cape Blanco Heritage Society (CBHS) due to problems related to the short road from the lighthouse gate to the lighthouse.

Hughes House

The Victorian era Patrick Hughes House was built for a dairy farmer in 1898.


