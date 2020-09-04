CHARLESTON — The Cape Arago Highway will be closed for one week starting Wednesday, Sept. 9, so workers can replace the Third Creek culvert located next to the Charleston Fire Station.
Traffic will be diverted on a one-mile detour that will use Grinnelll Lane, Penny Road and Kellogg Lane.
This is a residential area, with a speed limit of 25 mph, and drivers are advised to drive slowly and with caution. Flaggers will provide traffic control.
Motorists traveling between Charleston and downtown Coos Bay also can take Libby Lane.
Even after the road reopens, drivers should expect some intermittent lane and shoulder closures in the work zone.
The existing culvert, which is two feet in diameter and frequently blocked, will be replaced by a five-foot pipe that will provide better drainage.
