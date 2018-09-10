CAPE ARAGO — A home and four mobile homes went up in flames on Cape Arago Highway early Friday morning in what investigators believe to have been an electrical fire.
Charleston Fire District responded to the structure fire around at 2:45 a.m. Friday morning on the 9200 block of Cape Arago Highway. When Firefighters arrived on scene they noticed the structure burning along with four mobile homes parked up against building, and a fifth approximately 20 feet from the home.
Charleston Fire District received several calls about the incident, and immediately called for backup from the Coos Bay Fire Department. Once at the scene Charleston also called in firefighters from North Bend, North Bay, Millington, and Sumner fire districts.
It took firefighters approximately 2 hours to gain control of the fire, but stayed on scene till late Friday afternoon putting out hotspots.
According to the American Red Cross three people were displaced because of blaze.