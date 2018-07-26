ROSEBURG -- Douglas County is proposing the formation of a new, non-taxing transportation district (formed under ORS chapters 198 and 267), to provide public transportation and manage transportation funding and decision-making within the county.
"The district will be county-wide and will include all of the incorporated cities located in Douglas County. The non-taxing district will be funded entirely with federal and state grants. The district formation is expected to become final on Sept. 5, 2018," according to a press release from County Public Information Officer Tamara Osborne.
The Douglas County Clerk’s Office announced an open filing period for candidates interested in serving on the Board of Directors for the proposed Douglas County Transportation District. Beginning July 25, eligible residents can file for candidacy for one of the seven district board positions that will appear on the November 6, 2018 ballot. In accordance with ORS 267.540, the district board will consist of seven members elected at-large from the district to serve four-year terms.
The deadline for eligible county residents to file for the November 6 district board election is Aug. 28. There are two ways for district board candidates to file (ORS 255.235); (1) A petition for nomination signed by at least 25 electors, or 10 percent of the electors, residing in the election district for the office, whichever number is less; or (2) A declaration of candidacy accompanied by a filing fee of $10. The district board candidate filing form can be downloaded from the Oregon Secretary of State website at: https://sos.oregon.gov/elections/Documents/SEL190.pdf.