The 2020 United States House of Representatives elections in Oregon will be held on Nov. 3, 2020, to elect the five U.S. Representatives from the state of Oregon, one from each of the state's five congressional districts.
Oregon's 4th Congressional District is located in the southwest portion of the state. Coos, Curry, Douglas, Lane and Linn counties along with areas of Benton and Josephine counties make up the district.
In the May 19 primary, voters will choose either a Republican or Democratic nominee for the 4th Congressional District. The winning candidate from each party in the primary election will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Democratic Party Democratic primary candidates
Peter DeFazio (Incumbent)
Congressman Peter DeFazio was first elected to the U.S. Congress in 1986 and is now the longest serving House member in Oregon’s history. As the dean of the Oregon House delegation, he has developed a reputation as an independent, passionate and effective lawmaker.
DeFazio has served as a member of the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee since he first entered Congress in 1987 and in 2019 was elected as chairman of that committee, which has jurisdiction over the Coast Guard, highways and transit, water resources, railroads, aviation, and economic development.
DeFazio has taken a lead role on several multi-billion dollar surface transportation and FAA reauthorization bills, and worked to strengthen Buy America standards. In 2005, DeFazio, helped negotiate a bill that secured $2.7 billion for Oregon's roads, bridges, highways and transit systems. More recently, DeFazio introduced the Repeal and Rebuild Act (HR 4848), a long-term solution to replenish the Highway Trust Fund.
DeFazio has been active during the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing through bills to help individuals, families, veterans, rural communities, small businesses, airlines, hospitals, schools and other public entities suffering from the economic impacts of the crisis.
DeFazio and his wife, Myrnie Daut, live in Springfield. DeFazio has voted against and refused to accept congressional pay raises while the government is deficit spending. Instead, he has used his pay raises to fund scholarships at five southwestern Oregon community colleges. As of the end of 2018, DeFazio has contributed more than $437,000 of after-tax salary toward 270 scholarships. He counts these scholarships among his proudest accomplishments.
Doyle Canning
Canning is a mother, a community organizer, and a progressive leader. For 20 years, she has been in the trenches building movements for strong climate solutions, racial justice, worker’s rights, immigrant rights, homes for all, environmental restoration, and more, according to her campaign website. Canning is a graduate of the University of Oregon School of Law. She is the first Democratic woman to ever run for the U.S. Representative 4th District seat.
In a previous statement, Canning said she is running for Congress because it is "time to take a stand."
“I am running to represent you, because weak leadership, and a failure to stand up to the corruption of the Trump administration, and corporate money in our politics, has created a crisis for our country, our climate and our communities. I am taking a stand to combat climate change, to fight for an affordable future, to take on corporate power and to close the detention camps at the border immediately.”
Canning’s platform focuses on climate justice including a Green New Deal to combat climate change, providing jobs in renewable energy for Oregonians and developing an affordable future for all, including universal healthcare with Medicare for All, affordable housing through increased wages and building, and student debt cancellation.
Canning studied education and began her career as a community organizer in rural communities, educating farmers and neighbors about the risks of GMOs and chemical-intensive agriculture. She became a leader in progressive social movements. She co-founded the Center for Story-based Strategy and co-authored "Re:Imagining Change" a book about how to use stories to change the world.
Canning and her husband Justin have two children and lives in Eugene.
Republican Party Republican primary candidates
Alek Skarlatos
Skarlatos is a former Oregon National Guardsman. He completed a nine-month deployment in Afghanistan in 2015.
Skarlatos, along with four others, stopped an armed terrorist on a Paris-bound train traveling from Amsterdam to Paris in August 2015. His heroism earned him several awards and medals around the world including the United States' Soldier’s Medal. In addition, he received the Chevalier of the Legion of Honour and the medal of the City of Arras, France.
Upon completing five years of service, Skarlatos voiced his inspiring experience by authoring "15:17 to Paris: The True Story of A Terrorist, A Train, and Three American Heroes" describing the events that led up to the attack on the train ride to Paris from Amsterdam. Skarlatos later worked with legendary director Clint Eastwood on the film "15:17 to Paris" that portrayed the harrowing attack in which Skarlatos starred as himself. He went on to tour the country on public speaking engagements encouraging others to take control of their lives and the importance of duty to the community.
Skarlatos' experience stretches beyond the military. With a strong belief in service to his community, he stays active by advocating for responsible forest management in Southern Oregon.
"As I traveled the district when I returned home from my deployment, I had the privilege to meet people from all walks of life," Skarlatos writes on his campaign website. "I began to see how opportunity to make a sustainable middle-class life has dwindled here due to policies from D.C. imposing regulatory and tax burdens that have driven out the timber industry. Wages are flat and the cost of living keeps increasing every day.
"I’m running for Congress because it's time we have someone who will stand with Southern Oregon. The loggers, veterans, moms, dads, and families trying to make ends meet. It’s time we have a congressman who will serve you, not the extremists in D.C."
Skarlatos lives in Roseburg where he spends his free time hiking and exploring Oregon.
Nelson Ijih
Ijih, a longtime Portland resident and native of Africa has served both Oregon communities and America, according to his campaign website. In Oregon, he taught for several years at Portland Community College and University of Phoenix. In the U.S government, he took the oath of office as an officer fighting for the country in the U.S. intelligence community.
His trail to Oregon began in a small village in Africa called Tine-Nune, where he grew up farming yams and peanuts. He says living in the war-ridden villages at a young age taught him resilience.
Ijih has undergraduate and graduate degrees in Computer Science and Engineering from attending Southern Illinois University, the University of California Santa Barbara and Portland State University.
Ijih co-founded BlockMint Technologies (now a publicly-traded company) that created several high-paying jobs in Oregon. He worked for several years as an engineer at Intel Corporation and at Motorola.
"I have both private and public sector experience that I believe Oregon needs at this moment," Ijih wrote. "Oregon deserves an experienced representative that can work to rebuild our economy. I'm results-driven and started working at the young age of 13 after my father passed away. I will deliver for Oregon."
Ijih said he's running with a proven track record of creating jobs in Oregon and will focus on education reform by promoting two-year degrees over four-year degrees, ending healthcare monopolies, tax cuts for working class Americans, campaign finance reform, term limits, a homelessness relief program, and implementing tax incentives for small businesses to get America to net-zero carbon emissions.
"In times of crisis such as the one we are currently facing, we need proven and experienced representatives that can offer solutions instead of recycled slogans used every election cycle," Ijih wrote on his campaign websitge. "We need new ideas that will make Oregon and America prosper for all."
"Most of my adult life has been in Oregon and grew up in a Christian family," Ijih wrote. "I do not support the arbitrary killing of human life (unborn or on death row) and support the 2nd Amendment."
