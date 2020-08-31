COOS BAY — Coos Bay’s City Charter dictates the terms and qualifications for those who represent the citizens of Coos Bay on the City Council. The Coos Bay City Charter limits the term of office for the city’s mayor to two years and four years for city councilors. Election for these positions, mayor and councilors, are held at the same time as the biennial general state election. With a seven-member council (mayor and six city councilors), three councilor positions and the mayor position are up for election with each biennial election.
For the last couple of months, the City of Coos Bay has been accepting candidate filing submissions from interested citizens for the upcoming Nov. 3 elections. The city began taking applications in early June and the final day for submitting candidacy documents was Aug. 25.
"Both the position of mayor and city councilor are voluntary, unpaid positions, and require significant amounts of time, so it is with much appreciation that we welcome the candidates to the race," said a city spokesperson.
Council Candidates:
Lucinda DiNovo (incumbent)
Stephanie Kilmer (incumbent)
Drew Farmer (incumbent)
Cody Skoff
Cameron Langley
Jim Kingsley
Mayoral Candidates:
Joe Benetti (incumbent)
Steven Sweeny
Mark Daily
