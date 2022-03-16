Two county commissioners with their seats up for election in 2022 are vying for additional terms, but they will both face stiff challenges.
In Position 2, Commissioner John Sweet filed for re-election and will face a challenge from two candidates, Pam Lewis and Cristina Bettesworth.
In Position 3, Melissa T. Cribbins filed for re-election and will face a challenge from Chase Carlson and Rod Taylor.
Two other local races on the May 17 primary ballot will be county clerk, where three candidates have filed for the seat and county sheriff, where two candidates have filed to replace Sheriff Craig Zanni, who announced he is retiring at the end of the year.
In the race for Position 2 commissioner, Sweet has the experience in county government, but he will face a stiff challenge.
Lewis brings no governmental experience to the race, but the Coquille resident brings a background in healthcare. She graduated from Coquille High School before earning her RN from Southwestern Oregon Community College. She has worked at Coos Health & Wellness, Southern Coos Hospital and Coquille Valley Hospital.
Bettesworth brings a background in education to the race. She lives in Coos Bay and has taught in Reedsport and at the Umatilla School District.
In the Position 3, Cribbins is running for another term as commissioner. But she will also face two challengers in the race.
Carlson lives in Coquille and attended Coquille High School before a career in the timber industry, including time as president of James Forest Products. He has no political experience.
Taylor is a political activist from Bandon who works as principal of U.S. Survey Supply. He is an elected member of the Bandon Port Commission and a Coos County Area Transit District Board of Directors.
In the race for county clerk, incumbent Dede Murphy will not seek the seat after being appointed to fill a vacant seat. Instead, three candidates, Diane Rich, Matthew Borgens and Julie Brecke, filed to run.
Rich is from North Bend and has had a successful career in sales. She is currently the president of Actnow Retention Services and has experience as a contract administrator for two GSA projects and as publicity manager for the Bonneville Salt Flats Welcome Center.
Borgens comes from Coos Bay after graduating from North Bend High School. He is employed at Bay Area Hospital and has not political experience.
Brecke also comes from Coos Bay and graduated from Marshfield High School. She has been a teacher in the North Bend School District for 14 years and has held no political offices.
The race for sheriff could be the most interesting as two men experienced in the department run for the open seat.
Michael Kinnaird lives in Coquille and graduated from Bandon High School. He has worked with the sheriff's office for more than 17 years and has served as a precinct committee person for the Coos County Republican Central Committee.
Gabriel Fabrizio also works with the sheriff’s office, serving as a captain of the administrative division. Fabrizio retired from the U.S Army before joining the Coos County Sheriff's Office. He has no prior political experience.
