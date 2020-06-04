COOS BAY — Election season began Wednesday for Coos Bay City Council hopefuls who gathered at City Hall to register for candidacy on this fall’s ballots.
This year, three council seats will open up, along with that held by Mayor Joe Benetti. The other three seats are currently held by Lucinda DiNovo, Drew Farmer and Stephanie Kilmer. By noon Wednesday, all four had filed to run for their positions again.
As of this writing, no other candidates have filed to run for these public offices, according to City Manager Rodger Craddock.
November 3 is Election Day. Coos Bay councilmembers are at-large, meaning they do not run for or represent specific districts. Those who receive the largest percentage of votes of all those who run for office will win the three open seats. Newly-elected members will be sworn into office at the first council meeting following the election.
City council terms last four years. The mayor’s term lasts two years. All council positions, including that of the mayor, are unpaid. City Council currently consists of six councilmembers and the mayor, who leads meetings and has equal voting power with other councilmembers. Current members of the council include Farmer, DiNovo, Kilmer, Phil Marler, Carmen Matthews and Rob Miles.
Craddock suggested that those interested in running for public office look into the time commitment involved to serve on the council or as mayor. He stated that while some councilmembers put in between 4-5 hours of work per week, while others worked an hour or two each day for the city.
This is in addition to the weekly meetings of the council. Prior to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the council met each week for regular meetings and work sessions. The documentation that accompanies these meetings can range from 30 pages to several hundred pages.
To qualify to run for city office, a candidate must be at least 18 years old, have lived in Coos Bay city limits for one year and be a registered voter.
Those interested have until August 25 to submit their state forms to City Hall and pay their $26.25 fee. Those who are unable or willing to pay the fee can instead file by petition. Craddock said he cannot remember any candidates filing in this way, as the fee is relatively low.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In