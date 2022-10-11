VOTE

The League of Women Voters of Coos County will present a candidate forum on Thursday, October 13, from 7-9 p.m. at the Marshfield High School Auditorium, 972 Ingersoll Ave., in Coos Bay.

The public is invited to attend this in-person event, and will have the opportunity to hear from the candidates for Coos County Commissioner, Position 3 (Melissa Cribbins and Rod Taylor) from 7-8 p.m., and the candidates for Coos County Sheriff (Gabe Fabrizio and M.A. Kinnaird) from 8-9 p.m. Audience members are invited to submit written questions on the forms provided at the door.

