COOS BAY — An Oregon State University extension nutrition expert will offer a public presentation about "Food that Fight Cancer" on Thursday.
The event, to be held on Oct. 29 at 12:30 p.m., will discuss lifestyle factors that contribute to cancer risk, harmful and protective foods and nutrition goals for cancer prevention and treatment, according to a news release.
Stephanie Polizzi, an OSU associate professor of practice and certified lifestyle medicine practitioner, will lead the virtual presentation. Polizzi said in the release that the focus of the presentation is treating and preventing cancer because it is one of the most common cause of death in Coos County.
The event is free and open to the public, and can be accessed online at www.oregonstate.zoom.us/j/92559453025.
