Cruciferous vegetables

"Cruciferous veggies include a powerful list of vegetables in the cabbage family," says nutritionist and certified registered dietitian Ilana Muhlstein. "This includes Brussels sprouts, broccoli, kale, cauliflower, bok choy, and of course cabbage. These vegetables are very high in fiber, which can help absorb excess fat and calories and promote elimination. These vegetables also contain iron and calcium, and both minerals are essential for a healthy working metabolism."

 Pixnio

COOS BAY — An Oregon State University extension nutrition expert will offer a public presentation about "Food that Fight Cancer" on Thursday.

The event, to be held on Oct. 29 at 12:30 p.m., will discuss lifestyle factors that contribute to cancer risk, harmful and protective foods and nutrition goals for cancer prevention and treatment, according to a news release.

Stephanie Polizzi, an OSU associate professor of practice and certified lifestyle medicine practitioner, will lead the virtual presentation. Polizzi said in the release that the focus of the presentation is treating and preventing cancer because it is one of the most common cause of death in Coos County.

The event is free and open to the public, and can be accessed online at www.oregonstate.zoom.us/j/92559453025.

Reporter Zack Demars can be reached at worldnews3@countrymedia.net.

