A limited number of campsites will made available at Rainbow Plaza, located at 250 Water Avenue, adjacent to the Umpqua River waterfront. The campsites are for dry camping only and do not offer the use of utilities. Public restroom facilities are nearby at Rainbow Plaza Boat Launch during daylight hours.
The rules and regulations for the 2022 summer camping season have changed and are available on the city website, at City Hall and the Reedsport Police Department. Sites cost $15 a night, and stays are limited to 14 consecutive days in a 30-day period.
Reservations and site permits can be obtained at City Hall (451 Winchester Ave.) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday.
You may obtain a site permit at the Reedsport Police Department (146 N. 4th) after 5 p.m. and on weekends.
