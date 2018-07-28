ROSEBURG – An increase of wildfire activity on the South Umpqua Complex has prompted Umpqua National Forest officials to close the Cover Campground and portions of three roads on the Tiller Ranger District.
Affected roads include Forest Road 32 from the junction of Forest Road 2301 by Drew Lake to Highway 227 (Tiller Trail Highway), Forest Road 1610 from the junction with spur roads 400 and 500 to the junction of Forest Road 31 east of Devil’s Knob, and Forest Road 1615 (south of Threehorn Campground).
"As we continue into the summer there is a possibility of additional wildfires across the Umpqua National Forest. We appreciate the public’s understanding when closures are implemented across the districts. Forest managers are working to make the best decisions to provide for both public and firefighter safety while allowing for continued recreation opportunities. To keep up to date on current closures across the forest please visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/umpqua/alerts-notices"