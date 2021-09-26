In light of the forecasted cooler temperatures and anticipated rainfall, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, along with our Douglas County Parks Department, have decided to allow campfires again at designated inland Douglas County parks and campgrounds. The new order removes the temporary ban issued on August 5, that was put in place out of an abundance of caution due to the extreme fire risk, excessive heat and the severe drought conditions at that time. The recent cooling trend has allowed the county to reinstate patrons and visitors ability to have campfires in designated fire pits and fire rings at designated inland county parks and campgrounds.
This means that there are currently no campfire fire restrictions at the following Douglas County parks and campgrounds as designated by Douglas Forest Protective Association: Amacher Park and Campground; Chief Miwaleta Campground; Douglas County Fairgrounds Campground; Pass Creek Campground; Stanton Park and Whistler’s Bend Campground. However, the county asks that visitors continue to exercise caution and practice fire safety measures in everything you do in and around parks, and also while visiting outdoor recreation sites.
The county encourages all citizens to know and follow the current restrictions issued by DFPA and the Coos Forest Protective Association . For the most up-to-date information on local wildfires and IFPL or Public Use Restrictions in effect on DFPA protected land, call DFPA’s 24-hour closure information line at (541) 672-0379 or visit www.dfpa.net or https://www.facebook.com/DouglasForestProtectiveAssociation/. For the most up-to-date information on local wildfires and IFPL or Public Use Restrictions in effect on CFPA protected land, call CFPA’s 24-hour closure information line at (541) 267-1789 or visit https://www.coosfpa.net/ or https://www.facebook.com/CoosForestPatrol/
All Douglas County parks, campgrounds and day-use areas are all open at this time. All reservations for Douglas County Parks are still in place. For questions or additional park information please contact the Douglas County Parks Department at (541) 957-7001 or log onto www.co.douglas.or.us.
