Camp_fire

Starting on Aug. 26, the Bureau of Land Management further restricted certain public activities on BLM-managed lands in Coos, Douglas, and Curry counties to prevent human-caused fire and reduce wildfire potential.

Under the current fire prevention order, campfires are only allowed at the BLM’s Edson Creek, Loon Lake and East Shore Campgrounds. In all other areas, visitors can use portable cooking stoves that use liquefied or bottled fuels. Otherwise, campfires or any other type of open fire, including the use of charcoal briquettes, is prohibited.

