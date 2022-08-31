Starting on Aug. 26, the Bureau of Land Management further restricted certain public activities on BLM-managed lands in Coos, Douglas, and Curry counties to prevent human-caused fire and reduce wildfire potential.
Under the current fire prevention order, campfires are only allowed at the BLM’s Edson Creek, Loon Lake and East Shore Campgrounds. In all other areas, visitors can use portable cooking stoves that use liquefied or bottled fuels. Otherwise, campfires or any other type of open fire, including the use of charcoal briquettes, is prohibited.
In addition to campfires, the following activities are restricted:
⦁ Smoking is only allowed while in vehicles on improved roads, in boats on the water or at designated areas.
⦁ Operating a motor vehicle and parking off road (including motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles) is only allowed on roadways clear of flammable vegetation.
⦁ Using fireworks, exploding targets or tracer ammunition is prohibited.
⦁ Welding, or operating a torch with an open flame, is prohibited.
Visitors to BLM-managed lands are also required to carry with them tools to ensure small fires can be put out quickly. These tools include a shovel, axe, and at least one gallon of water or a 2.5 pound fire extinguisher.
Violation of these restrictions can result in a fine up to $1,000 and/or imprisonment of up to one year.
