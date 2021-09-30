With recent rain and more seasonable weather on the southern Oregon Coast, the Coos Bay District of the Bureau of Land Management is increasing the number of locations where campfires are allowed.
Starting Sept. 23, campfires are allowed in the following designated campgrounds on the Coos Bay District in Coos, Curry and Douglas Counties:
Edson Creek Campground
Sixes River Campground
Park Creek Campground
Smith River Falls Campground
Fawn Creek Campground
Vincent Creek Campground
East Shore Campground
In all other areas, visitors can use portable cooking stoves that use liquified or bottled fuels. Otherwise, campfires or any other type of open fire, including the use of charcoal briquettes, is prohibited.
Restrictions remain on the following following activities:
Smoking is only allowed while inside a vehicle or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is clear of flammable vegetation.
Operating a motor vehicle and parking off road is only allowed on roadways clear of flammable vegetation.
Using fireworks, exploding targets or tracer ammunition is prohibited.
Using a chainsaw or other equipment with internal combustion engines for felling, bucking, skidding, wood cutting or any other operation is restricted. Chainsaw use will adhere to the non-industrial power saw use guidelines outlined in Coos Forest Protect Association’s Public Use Restrictions.
Welding, or operating a torch with an open flame, is prohibited.
Visitors to BLM-managed lands are also required to carry with them tools to ensure small fires can be put out quickly, including a shovel, axe and at least one gallon of water or a 2.5 pound fire extinguisher.
Violation of these restrictions can result in a fine up to $1,000 and/or imprisonment of up to one year.
For updated information on public use restrictions, please visit www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/regional-info/oregon-washington/fire-restrictions and the Oregon Department of Forestry at www.coosfpa.net.
