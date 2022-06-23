Starting on June 24, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., the Bureau of Land Management will restrict certain public activities on BLM-managed lands in Coos, Douglas, and Curry Counties to prevent human-caused fire and reduce wildfire potential.
Under the current fire prevention order, campfires are allowed at the BLM’s developed campgrounds, including Vincent Creek, Smith River Falls, Fawn Creek, East Shore, Park Creek, Edson Creek, and Sixes River. In all other areas, visitors can use portable cooking stoves that use liquefied or bottled fuels. Otherwise, campfires or any other type of open fire, including the use of charcoal briquettes, is prohibited.
“It has been a wet spring, which has helped us delay putting any restrictions in place,” said Steve Lydick, Coos Bay District Manager. “With warmer temperatures on the horizon, it is now time to limit potentially fire causing activities to protect public lands.”
In addition to campfires, the following activities are restricted:
Smoking is only allowed while inside a vehicle or while stopped in an area at least three (3) feet in diameter that is clear of flammable vegetation.
Operating a motor vehicle and parking off road (including motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles) is only allowed on roadways clear of flammable vegetation.
Using fireworks, exploding targets or tracer ammunition is prohibited.
Welding, or operating a torch with an open flame, is prohibited.
Visitors to BLM-managed lands are also required to carry with them tools to ensure small fires can be put out quickly, including a shovel, axe and at least one gallon of water or a 2.5 pound fire extinguisher.
Violation of these restrictions can result in a fine up to $1,000 and/or imprisonment of up to one year.
For updated information on public use restrictions, please visit www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/regional-info/oregon-washington/fire-restrictions and the Oregon Department of Forestry at www.coosfpa.net.
