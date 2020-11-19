A California man wanted for allegedly using an axe and machete to attack a victim in California was arrested Wednesday after being spotted in North Bend.
North Bend Police Chief Robert Kappelman issued a press release that said a North Bend city employee noticed a suspicious vehicle near Simpson Park on Wednesday. The city worker notified the police who went to the scene and gathered information that the vehicle might belong to Dustin Arlis White, 31, of Sacramento, Calif., who had a warrant for his arrest on charges of assault with a deadly weapon or instrument with a prior offense. The information revealed White had allegedly used a machete and axe to attack a victim in the Sacramento area.
Det. Sgt. Buddy Young worked with the FBI and Sacramento Police Department to gather information on White, while officers kept an eye on his vehicle.
Officers from North Bend Police, Coos Bay Police and Oregon State Police worked together and stopped the vehicle as it left Simpson Park in the area of Union Avenue and Florida Street.
White was taken into custody without incident after the stop. At the time, officers saw an axe and machete in the front seat of the car. A female passenger in the car was released without charges.
The vehicle was impounded, and White was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he is being held while awaiting extradition to California.
According to Sacramento Crimestoppers, White was wanted after he got into a fight in June. At the time, police allege White swung the machete at a victim, hitting them in the arm. White also threatened to kill the victim, police say.
Kappelman said he was grateful to the assistance of Coos Bay police, Oregon State police, the FBI and Sacramento police for their help in the arrest.
