COOS BAY — Bay City Ambulance recognized Kyle Lashley and Levi Clow Wednesday for their quick action and preparedness at the scene of a motorcycle accident earlier this month.
Around 6 p.m., a couple of weeks ago, Clow came across a motorcycle accident on Broadway on his way home from work. The man riding the motorcycle had been struck by a car and was bleeding profusely from a compound leg fracture.
“I didn’t have my medical kit with me, but then Kyle showed up. I saw him running and I knew he was a fellow Coasty,” Clow said.
Both men received medical training from their time in the Coast Guard. Lashley is still an active member of the Coast Guard, and Clow since retired to open up his veteran owned and operated survival shop, Second Chance Survival.
The men applied a tourniquet to the man’s thigh in an attempt to stop the bleeding. Paramedics say that quick action of the two men likely saved the man’s life.
Bay City Ambulance recognized the actions of the two men as part of a national campaign it participates in called Stop the Bleeding, grassroots efforts that encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.