COOS BAY — Santa rode south on his Harley for a special visit to Coos Bay so he could lead local motorcycle clubs in their annual Bykes for Tykes event over the weekend.
Santa and friends carry bags of toys to the Bus Jam donation site at Bi-Mart in North Bend for the annual Bykes for Tykes event.
This is the 19th year that Walt Evans of Coos Cycle and Supply and his band of bikers joined together to donate bicycles and toys to families in need this Christmas.
“We have almost 300 bikes this year, that’s a record for us," Evans said. "We had 225 a couple years ago."
Last year, the Bykes for Tykes event donated 140 bikes which means this year the donation likely doubled in size. It’s important to note that Bykes for Tykes also collects hundreds of toys for donation as well.
Unlike years past, the bikes and toys were donated to the Bus Jam fundraiser put on by local radio station K-Dock and the Rotary Club instead of being taken to the Salvation Army.
Local bikers gathered in front of Coos Cycle and supply on Saturday in preparation for the annual Bykes for Tykes ride.
Since the Bus Jam has two toy drop off sites in the Bay Area at both Bi-Marts, the motorcade began its roaring ride around Coos Bay and North Bend by heading north on U.S. Highway 101 to the Bi-Mart in North Bend. There they unloaded half of the truck loads. After that, the bikers made their way back to the Coos Bay Bi-Mart to drop off the other half of the haul.
According to Evans, organizing and collecting for Bykes for Tykes is a yearlong process. He said that they begin collecting donations for next year soon after the event ends.