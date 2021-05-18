North Bend Public Library will host a "Buy-the-Bag" sale Saturday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale will be on the library lawn on Connecticut Street.
Books will be available for a suggested donation of one dollar per bag. Non-fiction books are bagged by Dewey numbers, and fiction will be by genre.
No change will be given. No refunds, returns or substitutions. Books are sold by the unopened bag. All shoppers must wear a face covering and maintain social distancing, in accordance with current OHA guidelines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In