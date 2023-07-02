The Fifth Street Chess Tournament was June 24. All ages and all skill levels were invited for some fun chess as well as outdoor. Badminton, squirt guns and other fun games were available for between rounds.
Frank Morse earned opportunity to compete in the National Open at the Las Vegas International Chess Festival June 14 through the 18, where 1,200 people from around the world came to compete. He had a rough start with a loss in his first round held in the evening.
Coach Nancy Keller may have worn him out as they had explored Las Vegas that day. He recovered in round 2 and made less mistakes for the rest of the tournament. It came down to positional advantages rather than material imbalances in his later games. He won four out of seven games in the Under 1300 section and vows to return and do better. He did get some prizes as winning the last round earned him the tournament playing board to bring home and winning more than half his games earned him a $50 gift certificate for the chess store.
Meanwhile, Coquille Chess Club alumni Aaron Grabinsky was in Czech Republic and competed in his first of five European Chess Tournament in an attempt to earn the coveted grandmaster title.
If he succeeds, he could the second grandmaster in U.S. history to come from Oregon and he will join the 105 current grandmasters in the United States. Unfortunately, a loss in his third game shuffled him to into the lower rated player bracket and despite 6.5 points out of 9, he did not earn his second grandmaster norm (he needs three) or the international rating of 2,500. He did beat the #1 player in Italy and tied with the #9 player in Argentina.
Grabinsky is currently ranked No. 1746 in the world.
