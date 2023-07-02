The Fifth Street Chess Tournament was June 24. All ages and all skill levels were invited for some fun chess as well as outdoor. Badminton, squirt guns and other fun games were available for between rounds.  

Frank Morse earned opportunity to compete in the National Open at the Las Vegas International Chess Festival June 14 through the 18, where 1,200 people from around the world came to compete. He had a rough start with a loss in his first round held in the evening.  

Aaron Grabinsky

Aaron Grabinsky continues to move up the world rankings after competing in a tournament in Czech Republic. The Coquille alum is trying to become a grandmaster.
0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Have you developed a wildfire preparedness plan for you home?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments