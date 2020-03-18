SOUTH COAST – Amid concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, Pony Village Mall is still open to the public, as well as other businesses around the area.

Pony Village is taking precautions for cleaning and sanitizing the facility, but their doors are staying open. They have cancelled any events that would bring more than 25 people, but individual shops must monitor their own traffic. Pony Village Cinema is evaluating whether to remain open. As of March 17 they were open, but not allowing any food or drinks inside the lobby or auditorium.

Coronavirus

Here’s a list of other businesses around the South Coast community that are staying open. The list will be updated as more information comes available.

North Bend

South Coast Hospice Thrift Store is open and operating normal business hours.

North Bend Lanes is open for normal business hours. They are limiting the number of people allowed in at a time, and are using every other lane to allow space for social isolation. They are also sanitizing all shoes and bowling balls every day. The on-site restaurant has also restricted to to-go orders.

Gamer’s Cantina is open and operating normal business hours. They have made no changes to services or events, though they are considering changes depending on the situation.

A&J Archery is open. They are operating from noon to 6 p.m., but may close early if business is slow.

Vinny’s Smokin’ Good Burgers is open during normal business hours. They can only serve take-out and delivery orders.

North Bend Municipal Pool is closed until the end of the month. The public’s safety is their priority and they apologize for the inconvenience. Updates are available on their Facebook page and website.

Reedsport/Winchester Bay

Mindpower Gallery is open for their normal business hours, though their wine tastings and other events are being rescheduled. They are also restricting access to no more than 10 people at a time. It was noted that most art galleries are staying open, as they are good places to get out of the house while still maintaining social isolation.

The Umpqua Discovery Center is closed until the end of the month.

Parkside Tax and Accounting Services is open. They are taking extra precautions and asking clients if they’re up to come in person, or if they would rather drop off information or send it by email or fax.

Sugar Shack Bakery is open. They are complying with Governor Kate Brown’s guidelines and are not allowing sit down customers.

Ridin’ Dirty ATV Rentals, in Winchester Bay, is open. They are making sure to sanitize all equipment between customers.

Harbor Light Restaurant is open for to-go orders and curbside service. They are also looking at doing deliveries in the Reedsport area, starting Saturday.

Crabby’s Bar and Grill is open and doing delivery and to-go orders, as well as curbside service.

Schooners Inn Café is open with altered hours. They’re open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for call-in and pickup to-go orders.

Don’s Diner and Ice Cream Parlor is open with regular business hours. They are arranging some deliveries, for people who can’t leave their homes, but are mainly working with drive-in style lunches where food is brought out to the car.

The Little Country Kitchen is open for business as usual, with a few extra precautions. They are providing take-out, and are offering hot lunches for school kids from noon to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Sol de Mexico is open. Customers can call in an order and pick it up at the drive thru window, or have it brought to the car.

Double D’s on the Rocks is closed for the time being. They are taking a few days and will decide if they will do take-out orders at a later date.

Myrtlewood Gallery is open with limited hours. For now, the hours very day to day depending on traffic.

RV Masters is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. They will be doing mobile service on house systems, but not chassis. The doors will be locked. For service, call 541-271-1000 and someone will meet at the door.

The Lower Umpqua Senior Center is closed.

Highland swimming pool is open and taking care to ensure everything is safe. They will allow a max of 25 people at a time.

The Lower Umpqua Library will be closed until further notice, including all events and meetings.

Coos Bay

Blue Heron Bistro will remain open for dinner, and offers curbside pickup.

Front Street Provisioners is offering to-go orders for food and beer and wine. Curbside pickup is available.

Kaffe 101 has its full food menu available for takeout, and is offering curbside pickup.

The Coach House Restaurant in Eastside will remain open for takeout meals from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday

Little Italy is will remain open for to-go orders, and is offering 15 percent off takeout.

Shark Bites Café will be continue with its 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday schedule, operating as takeout only.

E Z Thai will be offering takeout food during its normal business hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Sumin’s Restaurant and Sushi Bar will be open for takeout during its normal business hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Boat Fish and Chips will be open, operating in a to-go orders only capacity.

Mean Street Sandwiches, and Green Street Organic Juice Bar will be offering takeout. Mean Street is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Green Street is open from 7 a.m. to 3p.m. Curbside pickup is available.

The Pottery Company is open, and offering paint to-go pottery kits.

Yellow Cab Taxi is still operating and does offer delivery.

Checkerberry’s Flowers and Gifts will remain open.

Tom’s Bulldog Automotive will remain open and will provide no contact service. They will pick up and drop off your vehicle.

Marshfield Mercantile and U-Haul will be offering curbside pickup, and Facetime shopping for IPhone users.

Bandon

All Bandon retail stores are open.

Alloro Wine Bar and Restaurant is will be open for to-go orders from 4-7:30 p.m.

Bandon Baking Company and Deli will be open for to-go orders Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Billy Smoothboars will be open for to-go orders, and is offering curbside pickup, from 11 a.m. to 7p.m. daily.

Edgewaters Restaurant will offer to-go orders from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Bandon Fish Market will have call ahead takeout seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6p.m.

Station Restaurant will be offering to-go orders from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bandon Coffee Café will stay open daily for to-go orders between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Tony’s Crab Shack will be open daily for to-go orders 10:30 a.m to 7p.m.

Coastal Mist Fine Chocolates and Deserts will be offering curbside pick and to-go orders.

Lord Bennett’s Restaurant will be offering to-go orders Friday through Tuesday from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Foley’s Irish Pub will remain open for to-go orders.

Bandon Brewing Company will offer call in takeout and devilry between the hours of 11a.m. and 8 p.m.