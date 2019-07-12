NORTH BEND — After seeing the amount of Styrofoam his restaurant was going through per day and realizing the negative impacts it can cause on the environment, Vinny Catanzaro knew he had to make a change.
“We went through about 100 packages a day,” said Catanzaro. “Let’s say we stay in business for the next 10 to 20 years and we keep doing what we’re doing then we’re just going to fill up landfills full of Styrofoam and I don’t want to do that.”
Take-out orders leave the kitchen of Vinny’s Smokin Good Burgers & Sandwiches in biodegradable and eco-friendly take-out containers Wednesday.
With that said, Catanzaro decided to eliminate all the Styrofoam products offered at his restaurant, Vinny’s Smokin Good Burgers & Sandwiches, and transition into biodegradable, eco-friendly supplies.
“We have cups, lids, straws and to-go boxes that are all now 100 percent biodegradable,” said Catanzaro. “We’d figure we do our part and do the right thing to help the environment.”
The prices and portion sizes of the menu items will remain the same despite expenses going up to include the new eco-friendly materials. Although, a small charge will be added to all orders placed to go, he added.
For about 21 years, Catanzaro worked as meat manager and cutter where he learned a variety of skills that he said helped him smoothly transition over into the restaurant industry. Following his passion and desire to make the perfect burger, Catanzaro opened his restaurant in North Bend in 2017.
With thoughts of expanding the restaurant to new locations, Catanzaro said whenever that happens he will continue to follow sustainable practices to help keep all his restaurants green.
“I love food and I love making people smile,” said Catanzaro. “It just makes you feel really good to put out a high quality product that people enjoy.”
Vinny’s Smokin Good Burgers & Sandwiches is located on 3385 Broadway Ave., in North Bend. Its business hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday. For more information on the restaurant, visit its Facebook page or call 541-756-2221.