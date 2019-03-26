COOS BAY — U.S. Cellular announced Tuesday, March 27 the opening of its Community Connections program which offers youth groups around the country the chance to earn up to $1,000 toward their organizations.
The sponsorship program, which is in its fifth year, is open to any nonprofit academic or athletic group whose primary membership consists of K-12 youth. According to a press release by U.S. Cellular, since 2015 the program has awarded more than $1.3 million to nearly 2,900 local groups nationwide.
“One of the things our company is really passionate about is giving back to the community,” said Coos Bay U.S. Cellular Store Manage David Cooper. “We want kids to be able to participate in the groups they want to be in and have access to them despite the rising costs of certain programs. We just want to give back to the people who need it the most.”
In order to qualify, Cooper said organizations must provide proof of its nonprofit status then register its group on its website to create a sponsorship page.
Once that is completed, groups will be tasked with completing a number of online activities as a way to earn points which consists of items such as watching videos and taking surveys.
Each group will have 14 days to earn points through its sponsorship page which will represent exactly how much money they can walk away with.
According to Cooper, organizations in the past have used the funds to help pay for expenses such as uniforms, sports equipment and portable computer tablets. The program is set to close Dec. 21 or when funds have become depleted.
For more information on the program or on how to participate, visit U.S. Cellular’s website at https://communityconnections.uscellular.com/.