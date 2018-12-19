NORTH BEND — There’s really is no place like home. For well-traveled North Bend couple Jennifer and Jessy Holmberg, their shared passion for adventure and living an active, healthy lifestyle has brought the couple back to Oregon.
Seizing an opportunity to create their own oasis, the couple opened Union Avenue Brew, located on 1955 Union Ave. in North Bend, offering coffee, tropical fruit smoothies, acai bowls and locally made baked goods.
“We tossed around the idea of owning our business for a while now and when we saw this space it was kind of a no brainer,” Jennifer said. “It’s a combination of all the things we love right here in one area.”
The couple has travelled to various counties in South America, Indonesia, Hawaii and much more. The café, which is reminiscent of a beachy, seaside getaway, features a wide range of acai bowls, which contain Brazilian berries packed with antioxidants and nutrients.
According to Jennifer, their bowls unlike most in the area actually feature an acai sorbet with fresh fruit placed on top.
“Everything is fresh and a bit different,” Jennifer said. “We want this place to be a safe environment where anyone can come to take a moment relax and slow down.”
In September, the Holmbergs were enlisted by friends Katie Ericson and David Sigler, of Northwest Martial Arts of Coos Bay, to help them in finding a studio to host their new Brazilian Jiu Jitsu training program. It was during that search; the Holmbergs finally decided to open their own café and share the property on Union Avenue with the martial arts group.
“I’ve been doing Jiu Jitsu for about seven years now and am a fourth degree white belt,” Jessy said. “We knew Katie and David wanted to open their own school and have a place here to expand the local Jiu Jitsu scene.”
Jessy, who had operated his own Jiu Jitsu club, said they decided to team up and now acts as a part-time instructor for the school, located behind the café. While the two are separate, individual businesses, the influences and collaboration between them is hard to miss.
“We named all of our smoothies after (Jiu Jitsu) submissions,” Jennifer said. “It’s just a part of lives and something we hope to pass along.”
The smoothies are made with 100 percent fruit, coconut water and a scoop of protein powder. It contains no ice or added sugar. The Holmbergs said they would like to host local events including open-mic nights, live music and art shows.
“We are really grateful that we’re in a community that has allowed for us to live our dreams,” Jennifer said. “I want to see this place grow and hopefully add more jobs to the area.”
For more information on Union Avenue Brew, you can contact the café at 541-808-9426 or visit its website at https://www.unionavenuebrew.com/