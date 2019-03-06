COOS BAY — U.S. Cellular is hosting another customer appreciation celebration from March 7-10 at its Coos Bay store, 783 South Broadway Ave., and nationwide to thank its customers.
The celebration will include prize giveaways and opportunities for customers to win accessory discounts as well possible bill credits.
Vanessa Leija, U.S. Cellular retail area sales manager, said the event is a fun way for its business to celebrate with customers and associates to thank them for their loyalty and commitment to the company.
“We take a lot of pride in putting together these events,” she said. “Whether or not they are customers the entire community is invited to come celebrate with us.”
According to Leija, the customer appreciation celebration will feature a mobile prize wheel that people can access of their phones to spin for prizes.
She also said customers who refer a friend could receive up to $100 per line when their friend activates a smartphone noting additional terms may apply.
U.S. Cellular, which was founded in 1983, employs about 6,000 associates nationwide across its 23 locations. According to its website, it currently serves 4.8 million customers and prides itself for offering coverage in areas that don’t have a wide range of communicative services.
For more information on the customer appreciation event or questions regarding services, folks are encouraged to call the Coos Bay location at 541-290-8722.