COOS COUNTY — More than 100 floral bouquets were delivered Wednesday throughout Coos County as local florists and volunteers teamed up once again with Teleflora to participate in the annual “Make Someone Smile Week.”
The annual event, which is nationwide, has for 19 years delivered numerous floral bouquets to individuals housed in assisted living facilities and hospitals as well as a number of local organizations.
Robbyn Repp, the owner of Petal to the Metal Flowers and current president of Teleflora’s Oregon SW Washington Unit, said the event is the perfect opportunity for folks to give back to their fellow neighbor and do something to help brighten their mood.
“When you give someone flowers it just changes their whole day,” said Repp. “They are comforting, soothing and they give you peace.”
On Tuesday, about 25 children from the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon assisted Repp in making all the floral arrangements. The kids were taught a number of floral techniques to learn more about design.
“These children are being taught a trade,” said Repp. “They learned about forestry, art and design. They also learned about giving back to your community.”
Teleflora donated about 125 “Be Happy Mugs” which were used to hold the arrangements as well as balloons for decorations. According to Repp, the flowers were donated by wholesalers Mellano & Co., Superior Greens and Mayesh in Portland.
As a member of Teleflora, Repp has been able to participate and bring the national event to Coos County for the past three years. Last year, the group was able to make more than 600 bouquets to which 250 were delivered to foster parents countywide.
Also a part of the yearly event is the Coos Bay Elks Lodge. The civic group, which delivers the floral arrangements, works with the Boys & Girls Club as well as Repp in making sure each bouquet finds its rightful owner.
By working side by side with the Elks, Repp said she hopes the children see that they can continue volunteering well into their adult years.
“My favorite part is working with these kids and getting to see how excited they are to help.”