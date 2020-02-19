OREGON — Round Room LLC, the country's largest Verizon Authorized Retailer, announced that its 542 TCC stores contributed to donate school supply packs to more than 5,500 teachers across the United States, Feb. 17.
The company's seventh annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway took place the week of Feb. 10, helping ensure classrooms are well-stocked at the start of the new year. Since 2014, TCC has donated more than 35,000 supply packs to teachers across the country.
Each participating store paired with a local school to donate the supply packs, valued at $77 each. The packs include pencils, pens, dry erase markers, erasers, glue sticks, paper, tissue boxes, sticky notes, and other supplies. The packs enable each teacher to help an average of 30 students.
"The U.S. Department of Education reports that teachers spend an average of $480 out of their own pockets to pay for school supplies each year," said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room. "It's such an honor to be able to give back to educators across the country for the seventh year running. We want to show our deep appreciation for their hard work, and our Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway has been a great way to demonstrate how much we care."
Schools in Oregon that received supply packs from TCC include:
Inza R. Wood Middle School, Wilsonville
Sunset Intermediate School, Coos Bay
Highland Elementary School, Reedsport
Chenowith Elementary School, The Dalles
Oak Grove Elementary School, Medford
Crooked River Elementary School, Prineville
TCC is a Culture of Good, Inc. company and makes ongoing investments in the local communities where it operates. In 2019, the company donated more than 140,000 backpacks with school supplies at TCC stores across the country and gave supply packs to more than 6,000 teachers across the U.S. The company's non-profit organization, TCC Gives, recently surpassed $1.9 million in donations to local nonprofits across the country. Additionally, TCC's newly announced program, Get10Give10, is awarding $10,000 to a customer and $10,000 to a nonprofit of their choice each quarter. The initiative was launched Nov. 1.
For more information about the Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway, visit www.tccrocks.com. People can also connect with the group on Facebook and Twitter, both with /tcctalk.