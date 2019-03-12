COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will be hosting an interactive workshop March 28 centered on helping attendees develop their own marketing plan.
SBDC Executive Director Dr. John Bacon said the workshop, which will be held in Room 207 in the Newmark Center on SWOCC’s campus, will differ from previous ones as participants will be able to walk away with their own customized strategy plan.
Using a traditional marketing concept, “The Four P’s,” Bacon said the workshop will go over identifying a company’s product, price, place and promotion to develop its marketing plan.
“Whether it’s an entrepreneur that is just starting or someone who has been in business for a long time everyone knows that they need to be spending time marketing,” said Bacon. “Oftentimes people either don’t have the time to do it or don’t know where to start.”
According to Bacon, in an effort to foster a more interactive setting and increase discussion among attendees the four-hour workshop will have limited seating.
While creating a marketing plan, Bacon also added the workshop will talk about the importance of knowing various promotional tactics in reaching customers such as using social media.
“I would recommend if someone has to put time into social media that they start with Facebook,” said Bacon. “It seems the most accessible to the widest majority of people especially in this area.”
The workshop is scheduled March 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and cost to attend is $59. For more information on the event itself, registration or SBDC, you can email its office at sbdc@socc.edu or call them at 541-888-7182.