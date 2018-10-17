COOS BAY – So It Goes Coffeehouse has caffeinated and entertained locals for three years as of Oct. 15.
The staple of downtown Coos Bay, located at 190 Central Ave., celebrated its 3rd anniversary earlier this week. Owner John Beane looked back at what has been accomplished so far and said he was proud.
Owners John Beane and Beane and his wife, Daneal Doerr, work behind the counter during a busy Wednesday morning at So It Goes Coffeehouse in C…
“It’s wonderful to be here after three years,” he said while sitting at one of the tables in the crowded coffeehouse, where customers sipped hot coffee and laughed over freshly baked food.
Beane and his wife, Daneal Doerr, opened the popular spot because they believed it was something the community needed.
“It seemed like the community could use a funky, creative coffeehouse that we used to have when we were younger,” Beane said. “There are a lot of great coffeehouses and stands in the area, but not our particular brand.”
Beane and Doerr have established not only what they brag as “the world’s greatest coffee” and a “killer bakery,” but a place where independent, quirky plays and events can pass through or what Beane called “bad poetry and absurdist theatrics.”
“We have such a great pool of talented, artistic and brilliant people in this area,” Beane said and pointed to the small stage in the corner of the shop. “The first day we put up that stage was the day we opened. We have a creative background and like to have independent, funky things here.”
Beane has been an actor, while Doerr has been a director. Both participate in Shakespeare in the Park every year.
“We bring in amazing musicians too,” Beane said. “It is just an honor to host these people, to have them come out.”
As for the coffee itself, Beane said he and Doerr searched “high and low” for the tastiest coffee they could find.
“That is the cornerstone to any coffee shop,” he said. “We’re a neighborhood coffeehouse and are proud of that. I’m not saying we wouldn’t expand, but we want to be a fixture in a place and being downtown is perfect for us. It’s small, but mighty.”
He credited the core group of customers who frequent So It Goes and said that the coffeehouse is as much a fixture in his and Doerr’s life as it is in theirs.
“I spent yesterday making fake blood for the horror show we’re doing, worked on a coffee and canvas paint event and worked on bakery stuff with one of our new bakers,” he said. “Not to mention the normal, fun interaction we have every day with our customers who are just here for the coffee. It’s always like that and it’s very rewarding. I feel very lucky.”