CHARLESTON — In an effort to expand its reach, SeaCoast Compost announced February it has begun packaging its unique, nutrient-rich compost in 1 cubic foot bags to be featured in stores throughout the South Coast and beyond.
The bags, which contain the company’s unique blend of land and sea ingredients, are currently available at a number of retail stores including Farr’s True Value Hardware, Coos Head Food Co-op and Down to Earth in Eugene as well as in cities including Bandon, Coquille and Langlois.
“We’ve been getting a lot of interest from folks throughout the region wanting our compost, “said owner David Boyer. “We had people as far as California reach out and around the Pacific Northwest.”
In the past, community members interested in purchasing compost would oftentimes have to travel down to its Charleston location to pick it up either by bucket or truck load.
According to Boyer, the compost is now bagged to order and distributed to participating retailers around the state.
“We want to minimize the time the compost is actually in the plastic bag,” said Boyer. “It has a unique mixture of the best waste available from our local fisheries, timber and dairy industries. It’s got microorganisms in there that are very much alive.”
The bags do contain tiny holes as a way to create some breathing room, said Boyer. An on-site compost bagger allows for its employees to fully control the amount of compost it packages a week.
“It’s been pretty amazing,” said Boyer. “We really are using the best of our waste products and everything is sourced from right here in Coos County.”
For more information on SeaCoast Compost, call its office at 541-888-6757.