COOS BAY — Local restaurant owner and master chef Eoghain O’Neill has started a "Pay it Forward" program during the COVID-19 closures. It began by offering meals to on-duty public safety workers, but has since expanded to help homeless children.
“We switched to take-out instantly when Governor Kate Brown put out the (stay home) order back in March,” O’Neill said. “While we were thinking about how we’re going to adapt to everything, we saw sirens out zooming around and decided (to) start a 'Pay it Forward' system.”
O’Neill said he hosts a number of charity events at his restaurant and looked to some of his sponsors to get the "Pay it Forward" program off the ground.
“I contacted all the sponsors to see if they’d be interested to come aboard with this and give a donation,” O’Neill said.
O’Neill got a great response from his sponsors and some of them made anonymous donations. After receiving funding, O’Neill went to the city to figure out how it would all work.
“We became aware through Chef O’Neill that he had received a large contribution from a local donator who wanted to remain anonymous, and they wanted to use that money to provide meals to on-duty public safety personnel,” said Coos Bay City Manager Rodger Craddock. “I know it’s been very well received by our personnel. It’s a very gracious offer and something that they’ve really appreciated."
Donations given to O’Neill for local first responders currently total over $7,000.
Last week, O’Neill reached out to the Coos Bay School District to expand the program and provide meals for local homeless students.
People looking to donate to meals for homeless and foster children can do so through a fundraiser on Restaurant O’s Facebook Page titled "Pay it Forward." In the past week the fundraiser has already raised over $5,000.
